Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Johnson & Johnson & Cisco Systems

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), as well as a micro-cap NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +0.4% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +13.4%. The company’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance. Ultra-fast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial. Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers is a positive.



A robust advertising business is also contributing well. Amazon’s expanding global presence remains a positive. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on generative AI is a major plus. We expect 2025 net sales to increase 8.6% from 2025.



However, Amazon announced disappointing guidance for the first quarter. Management cited foreign exchange headwinds and the absence of an extra Leap Year Day as factors likely to impact growth in the current quarter.



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+8.3% vs. +3.5%). The company beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. J&J’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened this pipeline. However, sales in the MedTech segment have slowed down due to headwinds in Asia-Pacific markets like China and competitive pressure in some categories.



The launch of Stelara generics is eroding the drug’s sales in 2025. Uncertainty around the talc lawsuits remains. The potential impact of pharma tariffs in an uncertain economic landscape is still an overhang.



Shares of Cisco Systems have gained +24.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Networking industry’s gain of +25%. The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in its recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. The Splunk acquisition enhances these recurring revenues.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.



NeurAxis’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+5.5% vs. +4.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $16.02 million has delivered 43% revenue growth in fourth-quarter 2024, driven by 45% unit growth and insurance expansion from 4 million to 51 million lives.



Regulatory milestones, including FDA clearance for broader age use and upcoming CPT I code activation (January 2026), enhance scalability. IB-Stim targets a pediatric gut-brain disorder market valued at more than $8 billion, and the RED device expands into a $2 billion adult diagnostic market.



While revenue growth, liquidity ($3.7 million cash) and gross margins (86.4% in the fourth quarter) are solid, risks include delayed CPT benefits, insurance adoption lag, concentration in IB-Stim, cash burn, margin pressure from discount programs and emerging MedTech competition. The stock is currently valued below its historical median on both EV/Sales and P/S metrics, aligning closely with industry averages.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), Aon plc (AON) and Equifax Inc. (EFX).



