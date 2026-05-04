Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Walmart & Micron

Monday, May 4, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), as well as a micro-cap stock NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Mixed to Begin New Trading Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (+34.4% vs. +30.9%). The company’s AI-led product cycle continues to support growth across Search, Cloud and subscriptions. Search is benefitting from AI Overviews and AI Mode, which are driving higher usage and enabling new ad formats such as AI Max and direct offers in AI Mode.



Google Cloud is scaling faster as enterprises adopt AI infrastructure and AI solutions, and rising backlog provides better revenue visibility over the next two years. Paid subscriptions across Google One and YouTube keep expanding, supporting a more diversified revenue mix, while Waymo’s ride volumes point to steady progress in Other Bets.



Alphabet retains ample liquidity, but higher debt and elevated capital spending needs limit near-term flexibility and can create volatility in free cash flow. Overall, execution gains are balanced by spending, competition and legal risk.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past six months (+30.1% vs. +28.8%). The company continues to strengthen its position as a leading omnichannel retailer, supported by its scale, price leadership and expanding digital ecosystem. Walmart is benefiting from consistent traffic gains, resilient demand and increasing contributions from higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership.



The company's integrated store and e-commerce model enables faster fulfillment, while ongoing investments in automation and technology are improving efficiency. Disciplined inventory management and a growing marketplace platform are also supporting better working capital and profitability.



While Walmart remains well placed to drive steady sales and earnings growth, margin expansion could remain gradual due to continued investments, mix shifts toward essentials and external factors such as tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Micron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+146.1% vs. +41%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron here >>>)



Shares of NeurAxis have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past six months (+219.7% vs. -34.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $92.96 million targets a large, underserved gut-brain disorder market with a differentiated, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation therapy supported by clinical validation and guideline inclusion.



The investment thesis centers on expanding payer coverage, improving reimbursement infrastructure, and a scalable, payer-focused commercialization model that can drive broader adoption across pediatric and adult populations. Early revenue growth and high-margin potential reflect operating leverage as utilization increases, while pipeline expansion and new products add optionality.



However, the story remains execution-driven, with risks tied to reimbursement consistency, adoption pace and ongoing capital needs. Continued losses and dilution risk highlight reliance on external funding. The valuation implies strong adoption and scaling, leaving limited margin for missteps.



(You can read the full research report on NeurAxis here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud and Search Initiatives



Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Strong E-Commerce Operations



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Featured Reports

Thermo Fisher (TMO) Thrives on Innovations, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Thermo Fisher advancing its high-impact innovation strategy with several launches, including the Glacios 3 Cryo-TEM. Macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its growth.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Solid Insurance Business Aid, Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, W.R. Berkley's Insurance business is set to grow on rate increases, and improving premiums from international unit. Yet, exposure to cat loss, increasing expenses drag margins.

Jazz's (JAZZ) Marketed Drugs Fuel Sales and Diversification

While Jazz's neurology portfolio has exhibited strong demand, the Zacks Analyst is impressed with the company's oncology drugs whose sales diversify the existing marketed portfolio.

Rising Admissions Aid Universal Health (UHS), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Universal Health's continued growth in admissions will boost its top line. However, escalating operating expenses remain a concern.

Solar Demand Aids Enphase Energy (ENPH) Amid Europe Slowdown

Per the Zacks analyst, Enphase Energy is benefiting from strong solar demand, but weak demand in the Netherlands and France may pressure near-term revenues.

AUM Growth Aids Federated Hermes (FHI), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Federated Hermes' rising assets under management (AUM), driven by strategic deals, supports growth. Yet, rising costs might limit the company's bottom-line growth.

Nabors (NBR) Set to Benefit from Long-Term Global Energy Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that Nabors is set to capitalize on global energy consumption growth, though logistical challenges and supply chain inefficiencies may limit near-term profitability.

New Upgrades

Seagate (STX) Gains From Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Application Software Unit Aids Roper (ROP) Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Roper's Application Software unit is driven by solid momentum across the Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses. However, High operating costs remain a concern.

Sanmina (SANM) Rides on Strength in Multiple Verticals, Robust Portfol

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum in the communications networks, cloud, and AI infrastructure will likely drive Sanmina's top line. Diverse portfolio offerings are a major advantage.

New Downgrades

Ryanair (RYAAY) Continues to Grapple With Rising Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is worried about the escalating operating expenses due to high fuel costs, staff costs and higher air traffic control fees, which are likely to hurt Ryanair's bottom line.

Weak housing market Ail Builders FirstSource's (BLDR) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Builders FirstSource business is being hurt by the ongoing softness in the housing market. Also, High input costs and elevated operating expenses remain added concerns.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Prospects Hurt by Linear TV Decline

Per the Zacks analyst, Warner Bros. Discovery faces pressure from cord-cutting, weak ads, streaming competition and ARPU softness, weighing on growth and profitability.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuraxis, Inc. (NRXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.