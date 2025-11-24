Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Roche & RTX

Monday, November 24, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and RTX Corp. (RTX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Crawford United Corp. (CRAWA) and C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Pre-markets Up After Week of Tech Selloffs



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+58.8% vs. +54.4%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet’s AI products. In third-quarter 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet’s generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.







Shares of Roche have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+43.4% vs. +18.7%). The company’s performance has been good, as high demand for key drugs has offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo maintain momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars.



The collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate should expand its pipeline. However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing.







RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+49.4% vs. +25.3%). The company continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales.



Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $251 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company also holds a solid solvency position, at least in the short term. RTX’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.







Shares of Crawford United have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry over the year-to-date period (+99.1% vs. +8.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $296.59 million operates in resilient, regulated end-markets with strong demand across commercial air handling and industrial/transportation products. Growth is backed by a 12-month backlog and vertical-integration gains from recent acquisitions. Industrial & Transportation is reaccelerating on aerospace/defense strength and better cost absorption.



Profitability remains solid, though SG&A inflation, limited synergy capture and working-capital inefficiencies pressure margins and cash flow. Recent buyouts expand capabilities but dilute margins, while working-capital inefficiency strains cash flow.



Despite rising goodwill risk, the balance sheet remains strong with low leverage and ample liquidity. Valuation suggests investors are paying a discounted price for a durable, diversified industrial platform with upside if margin expansion and cash-flow improvement materialize.







C&F Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the year-to-date period (+1.7% vs. -1.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $229.07 million delivers strong earnings momentum, with third-quarter 2025 net income up 31% and solid margin expansion supported by loan growth and lower credit provisioning. Community banking loans rose 7.9% year over year, aided by expansion into Southwest Virginia, while diversified CRE exposure and healthy deposit growth bolster balance-sheet stability.



Asset quality remains sound, with minimal nonperforming loans, controlled consumer credit trends, and a well-reserved $39.4 million ACL. Capital levels are robust, supporting tangible book value growth and a well-covered dividend.



The company’s diversified model—community banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance—provides resilient, scalable earnings. At $69.50 per share, C&F trades below book and tangible book, offering attractive value relative to its profitability, strong capital base, and potential for enhanced shareholder returns.







Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) and Solventum Corp. (SOLV).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud and Search Initiatives



Vabysmo, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Pipeline Setbacks a Woe



Defense Orders Drive RTX Corp. (RTX) Amid Supply Chain Issues



Featured Reports

Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is benefiting from the boom in AI spending, which is fueling the demand for memory chips. Inventory improvement across multiple end markets is driving top-line growth.

AUM Growth, Restructuring Aid Ameriprise (AMP) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise's solid assets under management growth along with its business restructuring efforts will aid revenues. Elevated costs due to technology upgrades will hurt profits.

Steady Royalty Income From Mineral Interests Aids Viper Energy (VNOM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Viper Energy is expected to generate steady royalty income from extensive mineral interests in the Permian Basin. However, the increasing total costs raise concern.

Illumina (ILMN) Banks on NovaSeq X Success, Macro Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Illumina building momentum with the NovaSeq X transition, mainly in the clinical markets. Macroeconomic issues, including NIH funding challenges, may hurt growth.

Strong Volume Gains Highlight Lamb Weston's (LW) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Lamb Weston's total volume rose 6% in Q1 2026, led by North America and international gains. Customer wins and strategic sales efforts are driving continued volume momentum.

Axsome's (AXSM) Marketed Drugs Drive Growth Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Axsome's lead drug, Auvelity, approved for treating major depressive disorder is driving sales. The addition of Sunosi bodes well too. However, stiff competition remains a woe.

Sensata (ST) Gains from Strength in Sensing Solutions Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata is gaining momentum in the Sensing Solutions, driven by stability across industrials and aerospace verticals, and demand for A2L gas leak detection sensing products.

New Upgrades

Restructuring Drives Solventum's (SOLV) Path to Margin Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Solventum's 3-phase restructuring, margin-focused plans, and $120M in savings are strengthening efficiency. The company is positioned for steady growth amid lingering headwinds

Solid Telecommunications Business Growth Aid Dycom's (DY) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom is befitting from strong growth in the telecom business and continuous contract flow. Also, the focus on strategic acquisitions bode well.

Pediatrix Medical (MD) Aided by Portfolio Rejig and Telehealth

Per the Zacks analyst, Pediatrix Medical's portfolio restructuring efforts will continue to improve its business mix and cash level. Its expanding telehealth services will further drive profits.

New Downgrades

Rising Competition and Declining RPE Hurt Robert Half (RHI)

Per the Zacks analyst, heightened competition makes it difficult for Robert Half to balance growth and profitability. Declining revenues per employee (RPE) is a red flag for investors.

Escalating Costs and High Debt Hurt Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, escalating operating costs and expenses is expected to hurt Zebra Technologies' margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. High debt level remains another concern.

Jack in the Box (JACK) Slumps on Weak Demand and Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, softened consumer demand and negative traffic trends continue to weigh on Jack in the Box's performance. While rising labor and commodity costs are further pressuring margins

