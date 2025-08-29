Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow

Friday, August 29, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Morgan Stanley (MS) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), as well as two micro-cap stocks New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market's open and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Alphabet have gained +11.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +13.1%. The company is riding on strong cloud and search growth. Google Cloud is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure and Generative AI Solutions. Google Cloud’s annual revenue run rate is now more than $50 billion.



GOOGL is advancing visual and contextual search capabilities. The Circle to Search feature is now active on more than 300 million devices. AI Overviews now reach more than 2 billion users per month and are available in over 200 countries across 40 languages. It is now driving over 10% more queries globally.



Google Cloud is benefiting from its partnership with the likes of NVIDIA and PayPal. Google Cloud’s expanding clientele is expected to boost top line growth. However, increasing litigation issues and stiff competition in cloud computing are concerns.



Morgan Stanley shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+48.7% vs. +43.5%). The company's efforts to focus on wealth and asset management operations, its inorganic expansion efforts, strategic alliances and relatively high interest rates are expected to aid the top line.



The performance of the investment banking (IB) business is expected to be driven by a strong pipeline in the near term. The Zacks analyst project IB fees and total revenues to grow 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively, in 2025. However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated due to business expansion efforts.



The Zacks analyst project total non-interest expenses to rise 7% this year. The uncertainty of the performance of the capital markets is a key near-term concern for the company. Though trading revenues are expected to increase going forward, they are less likely to reach the 2021 level anytime soon.



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+7.3% vs. -8.6%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the second quarter of 2025, it had 11 deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 89 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV.



Gen AI deals continue to gain traction. NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.



For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $125 million at the mid-point to $12.775-$12.795 billion, suggesting 19.5-20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. ServiceNow remains on track to surpass $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.



New England Realty’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past year (-1% vs. +19.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $202.96 million is facing risks which include rising debt — up 26% to $511.2 million — with a key loan maturing in Dec 2025, and a 2.4% residential vacancy rate, up from 1.5%. Geographic concentration in Eastern MA heightens exposure to regional shocks.



Nevertheless, NERA’s acquisition of Hill Estates adds 399 units in a high-barrier Boston suburb, immediately enhancing cash flows through in-place and below-market leases. Rental income grew 5% in H1 2025 to $41.5 million, supported by strong lease renewal rates and stable costs, reinforcing income visibility. A 72-unit affordable housing project under development provides long-term, inflation-protected returns and aligns with policy incentives.



NERA’s portfolio spans 3,339 residential and 159,000+ sq. ft. commercial space in supply-constrained urban markets. Net income rose 5.4% to $8 million in H1 2025, aided by margin discipline and equity method contributions.



Shares of Bridger Aerospace have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (-24.1% vs. +13.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $112.72 million have seen persistent cash burn, reliance on low-margin RTS work, federal contract concentration and uncertain Spanish Scooper monetization pose risks. The valuation reflects growth potential but highlights execution risks.



Nevertheless, BAER benefits from an undersupply in amphibious aerial firefighting, operating the United States’ only CL-415EAF Scooper fleet with record-length contracts and rising task orders. Year-round deployments across multiple states extend utilization and revenue windows, while long-term government contracts provide high-visibility cash flows.



A $46 million sale-leaseback aids liquidity and lowers interest costs, supporting fleet and platform expansion. Strong EBITDA with SG&A discipline positions BAER to meet $42 million–48 million outlook. Legislative tailwinds, surveillance diversification, and fleet expansion add growth optionality.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Waste Management, Inc. (WM), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) and Synchrony Financial (SYF).



Alphabet (GOOGL) Benefits From Cloud & Search Initiatives



Restructuring Efforts Aid Morgan Stanley (MS) Amid Cost Woes



Growing Customer Base Drives ServiceNow's (NOW) Prospects



Pricing & Cost Control Aids WM's Profit Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, WM's prudent pricing and cost management strategy is a cornerstone to maintaining robust profit margins. Low liquidity is concerning.

Seagate (STX) Rides on Mass Capacity Demand Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's performance is gaining from improving demand for mass capacity storage solutions and expansion into the SSD storage market. However, high indebtedness is a concern.

Strategic Buyouts and Collaborations Aid Synchrony (SYF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Synchrony's acquisitions will boost its digital capabilities while partnerships grow addressable market size. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

High Margin Assets & Cost Management Aid Devon Energy (DVN)

Per the Zacks analyst Devon's strong production from its high margin multi-basin assets and efficient cost management will drive performance over the long run.

Expansion Efforts to Aid Restaurant Brands (QSR), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Restaurant Brands is likely to benefit from unit expansion, strong International business, menu innovation and digital initiatives. However, high beef costs is a concern.

Biogen's (BIIB) Multiple Sclerosis Sales Fall, New Drugs Aid

Sales of multiple sclerosis drugs and Spinraza are declining due to competitive pressure. The Zacks analyst believes Biogen's new products like Leqembi, Skyclarys and Zurzuvae can help revive growth.

YPF Sociedad (YPF) Drives Growth With Shale Investments

YPF Sociedad is expanding in shale and AI, positioning itself for export growth. However, negative free cash flow and volatile currency trends concern the Zacks analyst.

Strong Vascular Access Products Growth Boost Teleflex (TFX).

Per the Zacks analyst, Teleflex is witnessing strong demand for its vascular access and interventional access product portfolios. Acquisition of BIOTRONIK's Vascular Intervention business aid growth.

Strong AI Growth and Partnerships Aid Box (BOX) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Box is benefiting from strong demand for Box AI, increased adoption of its Enterprise Advanced suite, and AI partnerships.

NGDV Production Ramp & Cost-Saving Efforts to Aid Oshkosh (OSK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Oshkosh's NGDV production ramp through 2025 is expected to support strong revenue growth into 2026. Also, ongoing cost-saving efforts are likely to boost its margins.

Landstar (LSTR) Continues to Grapple With Weak Freight Market

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight demand, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity are hurting the top line.

Strong Americas Unit Drives Allegion (ALLE), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Allegion's Americas segment, driven by strength in non-residential and electronics end markets, will drive its growth. High debt level is concerning.

B&G Foods' (BGS) Sales Weighed Down by Volume Decline

Per the Zacks analyst, B&G Foods' second quarter of fiscal 2025 sales fell 4.5% on softer volumes, reduced pricing, unfavorable product mix and the negative impact of foreign currency exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.