Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, Coca-Cola & Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Chevron Corp. (CVX), as well as two micro-cap stocks ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC) and Precipio, Inc. (PRPO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+31.6% vs. +19.5%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications. These should support top-line growth in the next few years. Its oncology and neuroscience drugs are also contributing to top-line growth.



AbbVie is returning to robust revenue growth in 2025, which is just the second year following the U.S. Humira LOE. It has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+14.5% vs. +10.5%). The company’s performance reflects the strength of its strategy and the resilience of its global portfolio. The company’s momentum has been fueled by solid organic revenue growth, effective pricing actions, and continued gains in global value share across the non-alcoholic RTD category.



KO’s ongoing focus on innovation, digital transformation, and marketing excellence further sharpens its competitive edge, with breakthrough product launches and culturally resonant campaigns elevating brand relevance. Margin expansion driven by productivity gains, easing inflation and disciplined revenue growth management reinforces its financial durability.



However, KO continues to face meaningful pressures, with soft volumes across key regions, persistent currency headwinds, and a rising tax burden weighing on profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Chevron’s shares have gained +9.5% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +16%. The company’s acquisition of Hess has meaningfully reshaped its growth outlook, adding high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken and the Gulf of Mexico. These additions strengthen its resource base, diversify its upstream portfolio, and reinforce long-term free cash flow potential.



The Permian Basin remains the company’s crown jewel, driving consistent organic growth and industry-leading returns through its low-cost, high-margin profile. Meanwhile, new deepwater projects such as Ballymore and Whale are fueling output momentum in the Gulf.



However, lower crude realizations, regulatory headwinds in California, and higher valuation multiples temper optimism. With its strong balance sheet and disciplined capital approach, Chevron is best viewed as a Neutral for now.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Shares of ImmuCell have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+26.3% vs. +1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $52.65 million offers a compelling investment case, driven by product leadership, operational recovery and improving financial strength. Its First Defense franchise remains the category leader in calf scours prevention, with Tri-Shield comprising 70% of volume and a 48% calf-level market share.



New functional feed products add incremental growth optionality. Operational bottlenecks have been resolved, restoring capacity to $30 million in annual sales, with TTM revenues of $27.8 million (up 16% YoY) and the gross margin rebounding to 43%. Profitability has improved meaningfully, with $1.8 million in net income YTD versus a prior-year loss and TTM EBITDA of $5.8 million.



A strengthened balance sheet, ample liquidity and refinanced debt enhance financial flexibility. Meanwhile, Re-Tain’s disciplined regulatory path and growing international exposure provide longer-term upside without near-term capital strain.



(You can read the full research report on ImmuCell here >>>)



Precipio’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past year (+361.2% vs. -1.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $40.80 million is moving toward self-funded growth, led by its Pathology Services division, which delivers steady organic growth, rising margins and strong operating leverage. Excess capacity and a lean cost base allow incremental volume to generate high-margin cash flow, supporting R&D and financial stability.



The Products division is scaling, with solid growth but near-term margin pressure from planned infrastructure and staffing investments that should ease as volume rises. Results show improving profitability, positive cash flow and reduced losses, supporting the dual-division strategy. Capital discipline has improved, reducing reliance on equity funding.



However, key risks include liquidity constraints, customer and receivables concentration, LDT regulatory uncertainty and distributor execution. Valuation reflects caution, with upside if cash-flow durability is proven.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX).



AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



Coca-Cola's (KO) Pricing Power Drives Global Revenue Growth



Permian Strength Supports Chevron's (CVX) Production Growth



Improving Fees and Commissions Aid Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arthur J. Gallagher is poised to grow on improving fees and commissions that in turn is driving organic revenues growth. However, rising expenses weighing on margin concerns.

EV Adoption Aids Republic Services (RSG) Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Republic Services' initiative to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) reduces its environmental impact by lowering fleet emissions. Low liquidity is concerning.

Continued Focus on R and D Aids BD (BDX) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about BD's focus on driving innovation and improving patient lives via research and development or R and D despite its operation in a complex medical technology space.

Strong Subscription Growth and AI Aids MSCI's (MSCI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, MSCI benefits from recurring subscription revenues, rising ETF-linked AUM, and AI-led product innovation.

Private Student Loan Focus Aid Salie Mae (SLM), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Salie Mae's focus on enhancing its private student loan business, and introducing multiple complementary products will aid its growth. Yet, rising expenses are concerning.

Long-Term Leases, Capital Recycling to Aid Medical Properties (MPW)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Medical Properties is likely to gain from long-term leases and strategic capital-recycling despite operator concentration and substantial debt burden.

Strong Pipeline of Projects Across the Globe Aid Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Canadian Solar benefits from strong pipeline of solar and battery energy storage projects. Diverse customer base across the globe further supports its growth.

New Upgrades

Ciena (CIEN) Rides on Momentum in Cloud and AI Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, the rise of cloud and AI technologies has increased bandwidth requirements across global networks, thereby boosting demand for Ciena's solutions.

Illumina (ILMN) Banks on NovaSeq X Success, Strong Solvency

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Illumina building momentum with the NovaSeq X transition, particularly in the clinical markets. Excess cash reserves over debt signals solid financial footing.

Store and E-Commerce Initiative to Aid Dillard's (DDS) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Dillard's growth is supported by strong productivity at existing stores, store expansion, activewear gains, e-commerce investments, and initiatives to boost domestic operations.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Weak Demand in Few Markets Ail AptarGroup (ATR)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that higher input costs for the past few quarters and weak demand in few of its markets will weigh on AptarGroup's results.

Weak Housing Market and Cost Inflation Hurt KB Home's (KBH) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, ongoing housing market risks due to weak consumer sentiments and affordability challenges are hurting KB Home. Also, elevated costs and lower revenues are denting margins.

Soft Construction Trends and Cost Inflation Hurt Owens Corning (OC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Owens Corning is hurting from slow activity in the residential and commercial construction sectors. Also, high expenses related to ongoing cost optimization are added concerns.

