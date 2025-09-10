Top Stock Picks for Week of September 8, 2025

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( BBW ) is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience.A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. BBW is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining 29.5% over this period. Moreover, BBW is currently trading at 86.8% of its 52-week High-Low Range, hinting that it can be on the verge of a breakout. Another factor that confirms the company's fundamental strength is its Average Broker Recommendation of #1 (Strong Buy). This indicates that the brokerage community is highly optimistic about the stock's near-term price performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward over the past 30 days. BBW surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.3%. Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock.

MasTec, ( MTZ ) Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America.Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry year to date. The company is benefiting from strong backlog growth, recent acquisitions, and favorable market trends. MTZ is experiencing robust demand in both pipeline and non-pipeline businesses, which continues to strengthen its growth outlook. As of June 30, 2025, MasTec reported an 18-month backlog of $16.45 billion, reflecting a 23.3% year-over-year increase and a 4% sequential growth. This strength led the company to raise its 2025 guidance. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased recently, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock's growth potential. MasTec has enough liquidity to survive in the volatile economy for some time.

