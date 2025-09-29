Top Stock Picks for Week of September 29, 2025

EMCOR Group ( EME ) is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. Shares of EMCOR have outperformed the industry year to date. Its prospects are gaining from resilient demand for its services, mainly across network and communications, including data centers, healthcare, water, and wastewater market sectors, fueled by the favorable public spending scenario. As of June 30, 2025, the company’s remaining performance obligations (RPOs) were $11.91 billion, indicating 22% organic growth and 32.4% inorganic growth year over year. Besides, incremental contributions from strategic buyouts and a stable balance sheet are additional tailwinds to EMCOR’s prospects. Although macro risks, uncertainties surrounding tariffs, and volatile commodity prices are concerning, the tailwinds mentioned above are fueling growth. Earnings estimates for 2025 have moved up recently, depicting analysts’ optimism. EMCOR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is indicative of its growth potential. EMCOR Group continues to expand its presence across construction and services through targeted acquisitions.

Zoom Video Communications’ ( ZM ) cloud-native unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities, makes remote-working and collaboration easy. Zoom Communications delivered strong fiscal second-quarter results representing a solid 4.7% year-over-year increase that marked the highest growth rate in 11 quarters. Enterprise revenue grew robustly by 7% while non-GAAP earnings per share increased 10% and GAAP EPS surged impressively by 65.7%. The company achieved a strong 41.3% non-GAAP operating margin and successfully expanded its valuable customer base generating over $100,000 annually by 8.7% to 4,274 customers. ZM attributed this outstanding performance to AI innovation, particularly highlighting AI Companion's remarkable 4x user growth. Following these strong quarterly results, Zoom raised its full-year revenue guidance to $4.825-4.835 billion and expects continued strong growth momentum up. Zoom shares have appreciated 2.4% year to date. Zoom has undergone a substantial transformation from its pandemic-era video conferencing origins into a broader workplace collaboration platform.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.