Top Stock Picks for Week of September 22, 2025

Opportunity Financial LLC ( OPFI ) provides financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. This financial stock is displaying relative strength, widely outperforming the major U.S. indexes this year. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock. OppFi has established a healthy track record of beating earnings estimates; the company hasn’t missed the EPS mark since early 2023. Back in August, OppFi reported second-quarter which marked a 50% surprise over the consensus estimate. OppFi delivered a 54.4% average earnings surprise over the last four quarters. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success. Analysts covering OppFi are mainly in agreement and have been raising earnings estimates across the board. This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 50% already this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $4.55 trillion and total stockholders’ equity worth $256.9 billion as of June 30, 2025. Our rating on JPMorgan's shares reflects a balance between strong shareholder returns and persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and a relatively high-rate environment will drive net interest income (NII) growth. We project NII to witness a CAGR of 3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to pressure fee income. JPMorgan has a solid balance sheet position. JPMorgan has a solid capital distribution plan. It cleared this year’s stress test impressively and announced plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share. Shares of this company have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. For the current quarter, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.