Top Stock Picks for Week of September 1, 2025

Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET ) is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments.The Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers with its modern networking platforms being foundational for transformation from silos to centers of data. The versatility of Arista’s unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing and campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from other competitors in the industry. The company should benefit from its software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build their cloud architecture. Diversification across its top verticals and product lines, along with an improved market demand supported by a flexible business model and solid cash flow, augurs well for long-term growth. Arista Networks shares have gained 23.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.81 per share, up by 9.7% in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 23.79%.

Micron Technology ( MU ) has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions.Micron’s latest quarterly performance underscores its strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impact of inventory improvement across multiple end markets is adding to the top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. When looking at the last two reports, this chipmaker has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 14.61%, on average, in the last two quarters. Micron currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.37%, which suggests that analysts have recently become bullish on the company's earnings prospects.

