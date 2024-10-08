Top Stock Picks for Week of October 7, 2024

MicroStrategy Incorporated ( MSTR ), a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software. MicroStrategy provides a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to analyze and visualize their data to make informed business decisions. The company’s tools allow for data discovery and exploration, interactive dashboards, data visualization, and reporting capabilities. Before its initial public offering (IPO) in 1998, MicroStrategy signed its most prominent client, the fast-food giant McDonald’s (MCD). In late 2020, Michael Saylor, MSTR’s founder and CEO at the time (now Executive Chairman), decided to take action and adopt what he refers to as the “Bitcoin Standard.” Michael Saylor, who is an eccentric MIT graduate, entrepreneur, and business executive, became fascinated with the uniqueness of Bitcoin and saw it as an alternative to the current monetary system. A lot has changed since Saylor’s initial Bitcoin-inspired epiphany. MSTR now owns more than 140,000 Bitcoin worth roughly $4 billion. In other words, MSTR has morphed into a Bitcoin proxy – which is not necessarily a bad thing. Despite Bitcoin being well off its all-time highs and the “crypto winter”, MSTR has outperformed the S&P 500 handsomely in the past five years.

Vertex Inc. ( VERX ) provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. This company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% recently. Vertex could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. As such, the Zacks rating upgrade for Vertex is essentially a positive comment on its earnings outlook that could have a favorable impact on its stock price. The upgrade of Vertex to a Zacks Rank #1 positions it in the top 5% of the Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, implying that the stock might move higher in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex, Inc. (VERX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.