Top Stock Picks for Week of October 6, 2025

Bloom Energy Corporation ( BE ) generates and distributes renewable energy.Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE's full-year earnings has moved 79.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger. In the second quarter of 2025, Bloom Energy Corporation’s product and service revenues rose 25.9% year over year. Bloom Energy’s total revenues surged 19.5% year over year. The growth was fueled by robust demand for Bloom Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell systems and expanding adoption of hydrogen-capable solutions. The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS indicating 800% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Based on the most recent data, BE has returned 306.5% so far this year.

Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ), one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, boasts a diversified product profile, including a solid lineup of new successful drugs.Demand for Lilly’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production led to strong sales in the first half of 2025. Lilly’s other new drugs, like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes. Shares of this drugmaker have returned +14.4% over the past month. For the current quarter, Lilly is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +441.5% from the year-ago quarter. Over the last four quarters, Lilly surpassed consensus EPS estimates two times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.