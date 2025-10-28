Top Stock Picks for Week of October 27, 2025

Amazon.com ( AMZN ) is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. Amazon’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance. AWS has helped transform Amazon into an economic and technology giant. It also provides a strong foundation for rapid AI growth. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. We expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024. Near-term fundamentals look solid. Diversification across segments strengthens durability. Overall, investors might consider buying Amazon for a potential post-earnings surge and as a long-term hold for AI growth and more.

General Motors ( GM ) one of the world’s largest automakers.General Motors remains the top-selling U.S. automaker with a 17% market share, driven by strong demand for its Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac brands. Its U.S. manufacturing expansion and China restructuring—where sales rose 10% year over year in Q3—support long-term growth. GM’s software and services arm is becoming a key profit engine, with $2 billion in revenue year to date and 11 million OnStar subscribers. Strong liquidity of $35.7 billion robust buybacks enhance investor confidence. Additionally, the Auto Tariff Offset Process will boost domestic cost competitiveness. Backed by strong brands, operational recovery in China, and software-led diversification, GM appears well-positioned for sustained earnings growth and shareholder value creation.General Motors' shares gained 30.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.4%. At this writing, the company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

