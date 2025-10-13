Top Stock Picks for Week of October 13, 2025

Micron Technology ( MU ) has established itself as one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions. Micron’s latest quarterly performance underscores its strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth. The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value. Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. MU has outperformed the sector year to date. Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. Micron has a strong cash-flow generating ability, which enables it to improve its cash balance and lower debt. Over the past month, shares of this chipmaker have returned +15.5%, compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change.

Carnival Corporation CCL operates as a cruise and vacation company. Shares of Carnival have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by sustained demand strength, increased booking volumes and the destination strategy. Carnival reported that forward bookings for 2026 are outpacing capacity growth, with both North American and European brands achieving record pricing levels. With limited capacity additions and strong onboard revenue trends, the company anticipates yield gains in fiscal 2026 and beyond. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock growth potential.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

