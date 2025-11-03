Top Stock Picks for Week of November 3, 2025

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system, Ion endoluminal system and related instruments and accessories. ISRG delivered a strong Q2, beating revenue and EPS estimates. The da Vinci 5 system gained momentum with 180 U.S. placements, raising its installed base to 689, alongside approvals in Europe and Japan for phased rollout. Utilization surpassed the Xi platform, supported by force feedback and Case Insights, while rising trade-ins highlighted upgrade demand. Global procedures grew 17% year over year, with 14% growth in the U.S. and 23% OUS, driven by benign general and non-urology surgeries in India, Korea, and distributor markets. System placements totaled 395, showing strong demand. Intuitive Surgical reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.7%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe.Amazon’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. We expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024. Diversification across segments strengthens durability. Near-term fundamentals look solid. Amazon’s AI is reshaping customer experiences across shopping and media. From a technical perspective, Amazon is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AMZN recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.