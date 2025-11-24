Top Stock Picks for Week of November 24, 2025

Apple’s (AAPL) business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone. Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. The company now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. The new iPhone 17 series is expected to drive top-line growth. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the December quarter’s (first-quarter fiscal 2026) net sales to grow between 10% and 12% on a year-over-year basis. The company expects iPhone sales to grow in double digits year over year. The Mac segment is expected to face a tough year-over-year comparison, and Services are expected to grow at the 2025 rate. The non-iPhone devices like Apple Watch and AirPods continue to gain traction. Apple has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow. Apple isSlated to report earnings on January 29, 2026. AAPL's positive ESP figures tell us that both the stock has a good chance at beating analyst expectations in its next earnings report.

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) is a power technology company. Advanced Energy shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is benefiting from higher demand in the semiconductor and data center computing markets. Growth in the semiconductor market is driven by strong customer demand for EVOS, eVerest, and NavX products. The data center computing market is benefiting from hyperscale expansion and AI investments. Industrial and Medical revenue grew sequentially, aided by increased backlog and design wins. Advanced Energy’s Industrial Revenues should continue to grow in the near future. AEIS has a strong balance sheet. The tech firm’s growth outlook improved again after another big beat-and-raise quarter in early November, spurred by “increased demand for our AI data center solutions.” The stock has doubled the Tech sector (+1,500) over the last 15 years, including a Tech and Nvidia crushing 60% charge in 2025.

