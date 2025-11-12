Top Stock Picks for Week of November 10, 2025

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. Comfort Systems USA finished its third-quarter 2025 with a record backlog of $9.38 billion, with a same-store backlog of $9.2 billion. The numbers indicate year-over-year increases of 65.1% and 62%, respectively. The ongoing support from the elevated public infrastructure spending because of several federal and state initiatives has boosted the market’s optimism. Comfort Systems’ disciplined bidding, collaborative project sharing across its operating units and continued innovation in automation and AI-driven fabrication have strengthened both capacity and margins. Comfort Systems holds a clear tactical edge in the fast-growing data-center market because its backlog is deeply skewed to technology or industrial work. Shares of this Texas-based heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical contracting service provider have trended upward 38.5% in the past three months.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) is a leading provider of content supply chain solutions.Innodata Inc. has seen its stock surge 59.6% over the past three months, driven by sustained momentum in demand for generative AI, strengthened customer relationships and expanding contract wins. Investor enthusiasm has been fueled particularly by the company’s solid third-quarter performance, where revenues reached a record $62.6 million, up 20% year over year, accompanied by adjusted EBITDA margin improvement and strong cash generation. Management highlighted robust deal momentum with major cloud and model-building companies, lending credibility to the growth trajectory. Another factor supporting the share rally is management’s reaffirmation of at least 45% year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, alongside expectations for “potentially transformative” growth in 2026, reflecting confidence in the pipeline. Investors may consider buying Innodata because it is increasingly positioned at the center of the generative AI ecosystem with deepening relationships across major tech platforms, expanding contracts in high-value data services, and entry into fast-growing markets like federal and sovereign AI.

