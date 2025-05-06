Top Stock Picks for Week of May 5, 2025

Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX ) supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam Research is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures is a plus. A rebound in the System business owing to improving memory spending is a positive. Strategic investments in research and development activities position it well to capitalize on the growing wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending. For 2025, WFE is expected to be approximately $100 billion. Foundry/logic, DRAM and NAND investments are expected to be higher year over year. Solid demand related to high-bandwidth memory is a plus.Lam Research’s service and upgrade business is a high-margin growth driver. Lam Research has a strong balance sheet. Lam Research’s strong operating cash flow has helped it return cash through regular quarterly dividend payments and share repurchases. LRCX’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 32.8%.

Rigetti Computing Inc. ( RGTI ) is a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing. Shares of this company have returned +16.4% over the past month. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +44.4%. This estimate has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from what Rigetti Computing is expected to report a year ago. The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. Rigetti is yet to report results for the quarter ended March 2025. The results are expected to be released on May 12.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

