Top Stock Picks for Week of May 26, 2025

Broadcom ( AVGO ) is a premier designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor devices. Broadcom is benefiting from strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) as witnessed in first-quarter fiscal 2025. Strong demand for Broadcom’s application-specific integrated chips (ASICs), designed to support AI and machine learning, aids top-line growth. Broadcom expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 44% year over year to $4.4 billion. The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of fiscal first quarter, roughly 70% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VMware Cloud Foundation. Broadcom’s expanding AI portfolio, along with a rich partner base, reflects solid top-line growth potential. Broadcom generates significant cash flow that enables it to pay out consistent dividend. In terms of earnings estimate revisions for Broadcom Inc., the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has remained unchanged over the past month at $6.62.

Centrus Energy Corp. ( LEU ) is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. Earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this company, should get reflected in its stock price. There has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year. Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Centrus Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Analysts' growing optimism over the company's earnings prospects, as indicated by strong agreement among them in revising EPS estimates higher, could be a legitimate reason to expect an upside in the stock.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.