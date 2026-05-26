Top Stock Picks for Week of May 25, 2026

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is building the world’s first and only global cellular broadband network in space, accessible directly by standard smartphones (4G-LTE/5G devices) for commercial and government use, leveraging its extensive Intellectual Property and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile is emerging as a key player in the telecom industry with its satellite-based broadband network that connects directly to regular smartphones. The FCC approval for commercial supplemental coverage from space in the United States strengthens its regulatory position and supports broader commercial deployment plans. It also continues to expand satellite production and launch activities to scale its constellation. The company is expected to benefit from the recent collaborations with AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile US, which focus on satellite-based mobile connectivity. AST SpaceMobile has built a sizable liquidity base to fund satellite manufacturing, ground infrastructure and launch activity through early commercialization.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (STRL) operates through subsidiaries within segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s massive cash pile could become one of the company’s biggest strategic weapons in the AI infrastructure boom. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Sterling reported cash holdings of $511.9 million, up from $390.7 million at year-end 2025, while total debt declined slightly to $287 million from $291 million. This left the company with a net cash position of approximately $224 million, while its entire $150 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn. Sterling is increasingly differentiating itself through a focused expansion strategy aimed at high-growth AI infrastructure and mission-critical construction markets. Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have gained 139.3% year to date. STRL’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved upward in the past 30 days.

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