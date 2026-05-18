Top Stock Picks for Week of May 18, 2026

BP plc (BP) has come a long way since the Gulf of Mexico oil spill incident on April 20, 2010, which followed the explosion on the British energy giant’s Deepwater Horizon rig. BP reported strong first-quarter 2026 earnings on robust oil trading contribution. The energy giant is focused on cost efficiencies and portfolio simplification to strengthen profitability and resilience. The sale of the Gelsenkirchen refinery and a 65% stake in Castrol to Stonepeak supports its $9B to $10B divestment target, improving cash flow and balance sheet strength. BP also aims to cut costs by $6.5B to $7.5B by 2027. Strong refining performance, with over 96% availability and throughput above 1.5 Mmbbl/d, drove Q1 2026 earnings and cash flow. BP has achieved notable exploration discoveries, including a gas and condensate find at the Denise W-1 well offshore Egypt, while advancing partnerships and project development through new agreements and investment decisions. This enhances BP’s production outlook and long-term growth potential. BP is working on simplifying its integrated portfolio of assets, focusing on its most profitable businesses that generate long-term shareholder value.

Microchip Technology (MCHP) develops, manufactures, and sell smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Microchip is exiting its down cycle as distributor and customer inventories have largely normalized and bookings have stepped up, supporting sequential revenue growth into the June 2026 quarter. Data center demand remains a key driver, with Gen6 PCIe switch design wins, a planned production ramp, and entry into companion PCIe retimers that can raise content per system over multi-year platform cycles. Aerospace and defense and FPGA demand are also contributing, broadening the recovery. Progress on the nine-point recovery plan is lowering operating expense as a percent of sales and lifting utilization as inventory is worked down. For fiscal 2027, two analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased. MCHP boasts an average earnings surprise of 8.7%. Earnings are expected to grow 62.8% for the current fiscal year, while revenue is projected to increase 29.5%. Even more impressive, MCHP has gained in value over the past four weeks, up 29.8%. With a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, positive trend in earnings estimate revisions, and strong market momentum, Microchip Technology should be on investors' shortlist.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.