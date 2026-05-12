Top Stock Picks for Week of May 11, 2026

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe. Viavi reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the past two months, 3 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. Looking at the next fiscal year, 3 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period. It boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics to help build, test, and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. It continues to benefit from expanding demand across data center, aerospace, and defense, and continued 5G and fiber network upgrades. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 21% in the latest quarter, reflecting higher volumes and favorable product mix, particularly within Network and Service Enablement. Viavi Solutionscurrently has a Momentum Style Score of A. Shares of Viavi Solutions have increased 97.47% over the past quarter, and have gained 500.33% in the last year. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep Viavi Solutions on your short list.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD).DaVita continues to strengthen its position as a leading U.S. dialysis provider. Its U.S. dialysis segment remains the primary earnings driver, supported by steady reimbursement and cost control. Management also highlighted continued momentum within the Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) during first-quarter 2026, with year-over-year improvements across key Comprehensive Kidney Care Contracting program (CKCC) performance metrics, including gross savings rates, quality scores and high-performing status. A strong solvency position is an added plus. As a top-performing medical stock, DaVita shares have spiked over 70% year to date. DaVita’s increased probability continues to attract investors with 40% EPS growth expected this year, and fiscal 2027 earnings are projected to pop another 22% per share. This dialysis services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

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