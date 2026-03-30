Top Stock Picks for Week of March 30, 2026

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed after the separation of CONSOL’s Exploration and Production (E&P) and Pennsylvania Mining Operations into two independent companies. CNX Resources Corp. has been gaining from technological development, systematic capital investment, strong volume growth, strategic cost management and a clean energy initiative that boosts performance. CNX Resources’ focus on the Appalachian Basin and strong volumes from the Marcellus and Utica shales should continue to boost production volumes. The company’s strategic cost and investment plans should allow it to further strengthen existing operations. It utilizes free cash flow to reduce debt burden and increase shareholders’ value through share repurchases. The company’s low-cost structure and high-quality assets continue to boost its margins and operations. In the past six months, shares of the company have outperformed its industry.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices.Silicon Motion has expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. It has successfully completed the compatibility validation of its Universal Flash Storage solution on Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit SA8295P platform. This will boost prospects in the automotive market. A current ratio that exceeds unity suggests that the company will be able to pay off short-term obligations easily. Initiative to reduce manufacturing costs and discontinue unprofitable product lines will likely boost margins. Silicon Motion has a strong balance sheet. For the current quarter, Silicon Motion is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +105% from the year-ago quarter. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $7.88 indicates a change of +35.7% from what Silicon Motion is expected to report a year ago.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.