Top Stock Picks for Week of March 23, 2026

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR), which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. Tapestry continues to strengthen its position as a leading global house of brands, driven by the strong performance of Coach. The core brand is effectively attracting Gen Z consumers, achieving growth in both unit volume and pricing power. This demand, along with a more focused portfolio after the strategic divestiture of lower-margin segments, is fueling significant gross margin expansion and strong operating leverage. Adjusted gross margin rose 110 basis points in the second quarter. International markets, especially Greater China and Europe, are providing further opportunities for sustained growth. Supported by a strong balance sheet and higher capital returns, Tapestry is effectively resetting its earnings base. Management has raised its fiscal 2026 view, projecting revenues above $7.75 billion and EPS between $6.40 and $6.45.

Woodward, Inc (WWD) is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. Woodward is gaining from strength in the Aerospace segment and Core Industrial (transportation, power generation and oil & gas markets) units, which continued in the first quarter fiscal 2026. Aerospace benefited from strength across commercial services and defense OEM in the first quarter. For fiscal 2026, Woodward expects consolidated net sales to rise 14% to 18%, with Aerospace projected to grow 15% to 20% and Industrial anticipated to increase 11% to 14%. Technology upgrades and disciplined capital allocation support long-term growth. The company still expects to return between $650 million and $700 million in fiscal 2026 to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. WWD delivered an average earnings surprise of 17.93% in the last four quarters.

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