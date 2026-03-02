Top Stock Picks for Week of March 2, 2026

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co (TSM) is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. Taiwan Semiconductor has entered 2026 on an exceptional financial footing, having delivered full-year 2025 revenues of $122.42 billion and net income of $55.22 billion, with record gross margins of 62.3%. High-performance computing now drives 58% of revenues, reflecting TSMC's growing centrality to the AI buildout. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has surged 62% in the past six-month period. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.09%, on average. The chip company's stock has climbed by 13.27% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%. The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TSMC in its upcoming release.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) started out as a glass business that was reincorporated in 1936. The company has since developed its glass technologies to produce advanced glass substrates that are used in a large number of applications across multiple markets. Corning reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. Samsung has opted to deploy Corning Gorilla Armor 2 cover material for its premium smartphone devices. It offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Corning. Shares have added about 45.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

