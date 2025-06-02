Top Stock Picks for Week of June 2, 2025

Netflix ( NFLX ) is considered a pioneer in the streaming space.Netflix reported robust growth with Q1 revenues reaching $10.54 billion, up 12.5% YoY and 54.8% jump in EPS to $6.61. NFLX's subscriber base continues to expand, while its advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives. The 2025 content slate with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things hold promise. NFLX has been spending aggressively on building its portfolio of original shows. Shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ( PGY ) is a technology company building artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem. A Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. The stock has returned 77% year-to-date. In Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 89.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). There could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $22.03 indicates a 28.6% upside potential. But, for PGY, an impressive average price target is not the only indicator of a potential upside. Strong agreement among analysts about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier strengthens this view.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

