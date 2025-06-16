Top Stock Picks for Week of June 16, 2025

Dave Inc. ( DAVE ) a proprietary underwriting engine, is turning out to be a critical differentiator and a potential game-changer within fintech.Dave Inc. ended the first quarter of 2025 with 12.4 million members. The company added 569,000 new members, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth. Dave Inc. stock has shown outstanding growth over the past year. The stock has skyrocketed 540.5%, outperforming the industry’s 51.6% rally and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 12.3% growth. DAVE’s performance is significantly higher than that of its industry peers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 revenues suggests a 36.7% increase from the year-ago reported level. For 2026, the top line is anticipated to rise 24.2% year over year. Investors who are looking to dip their hands in the fintech space must add Dave to their portfolio now.

CyberArk Software Ltd. ( CYBR ), together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology security solutions. CyberArk is benefiting from the rising demand for cybersecurity and privileged access security solutions due to the long list of data breaches and increasing digital transformation strategies. A strong presence across verticals, such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, is safeguarding the company from the adverse effects of softening IT spending. Its strategic mix shift toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is driving top-line growth. Our estimates suggest that CyberArk’s top line will witness a CAGR of 22.9% through 2025-2027. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. CyberArk has a strong balance sheet with an ample liquidity position and no debt obligations. Shares have gained 10.7% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Security industry and its peers. Its focus on identity security, strategic acquisitions and growing ARR base offers strong long-term growth prospects.

