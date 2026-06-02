Top Stock Picks for Week of June 1, 2026

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies. Western Digital is gaining from strength across end markets, riding on AI-led storage needs and multi-year agreements extending through 2028-29. Cloud end market derives a lion’s share of its sales, fueled by strong demand for high-capacity nearline drives and favorable pricing. Higher-capacity drives and solid UltraSMR uptake that improved customer TCO are aiding margins, while strong operating leverage, lower interest costs and tax efficiency are fueling EPS growth. WD is advancing areal density and boosting performance with high-bandwidth drives. It strengthened the balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, cutting debt by $3.1 billion, leaving $1.6 billion in convertible debt and ending with a $450 million net cash position. WD expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue up 40% year-over-year at the midpoint.WDC’s estimate revisions are currently on an upward trajectory. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 12% over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 23.3%.

Dell Technologies (DELL) is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs.Dell Technologies is seeing demand for AI servers stay ahead of supply as customers accelerate deployments and lock in capacity. In first quarter fiscal 2027, the company booked $24.4 billion of AI orders, delivered $16.1 billion of AI server revenue, and ended with a $51.3 billion AI backlog. Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $165-$169 billion and lifted expected AI server revenue to about $60 billion. ISG profitability improved year over year, and traditional servers, storage and commercial PCs are expanding, supporting cash flow and continued buybacks and dividends. On May 29, Dell Technologies reported blockbuster results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, wherein both the top and the bottom line breezed past the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumped 88% and 214% year over year. The company also upwardly revised its full-year fiscal 2027 revenue and EPS guidance. The stock price climbed 32.8% on May 29, reflecting the best single-day performance in its history. DELL currently has a long-term (3-5 years) EPS growth rate of 22.3%.

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