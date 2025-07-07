Top Stock Picks for Week of July 7, 2025

Coinbase, Inc. ( COIN ) is an American publicly traded company that operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Coinbase is poised to gain from growth in crypto assets and higher volumes of transactions. Initiatives to enhance the utility of crypto via Base and Stablecoins are encouraging. Subscription and services revenues are benefiting from higher average USDC on-platform balances, USDC market capitalization and higher average crypto asset prices. A solid financial position bodes well for the company. Coinbase expects subscription and services revenues in the range of $600-$680 million in the second quarter. Its partnership with Stripe should strengthen the global adoption of crypto. Coinbase is a fundamentally stronger company and is in a strong financial position to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. Coinbase’s debt has been decreasing over the past several quarters. With 84% of its total revenues coming from the U.S. — a market increasingly viewed as a future crypto hub — the company is strategically aligned with domestic expansion.

UiPath Inc. ( PATH ) offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. shares have surged 36% over the past three months, closely trailing the industry’s 40% growth. UiPath remains a strong force in the booming Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, which is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years. Its end-to-end automation platform positions the company to seize opportunities as demand for AI-driven solutions surges. A critical driver of PATH’s success is its strategic alliances with top technology giants. PATH boasts a robust financial position, highlighted by its strong balance sheet. With a strong global presence, a robust partner ecosystem, particularly with Microsoft, Amazon, and Salesforce, and a continued focus on intelligent automation, UiPath is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the evolving RPA and enterprise automation market.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

