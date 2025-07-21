Top Stock Picks for Week of July 21, 2025

Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally. Intuit’s recent performance has been benefiting from steady revenues from the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. Strong momentum in Online Services revenues driven by strong performances of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay. The Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The financial software leader behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how individuals and businesses manage money. Shares of Intuit have rallied 20.2% year to date, outperforming both the broader industry as well as the S&P 500 Index.

United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ) is the largest equipment rental company in the world. Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s prospects are gaining on strong demand in construction and industrial end markets. United Rentals expects growth in 2025, supported by demand strengths in diverse projects, including data centers, infrastructure, onshoring, manufacturing, and energy and power. Moreover, it continues to invest in key areas like specialty, cold starts, and technology to support long-term growth. Owing to stable performance and steady customer activity, United Rentals reaffirmed its 2025 full-year guidance.United Rentals, Inc. is scheduled to report its second quarter 2025 results on July 23, after market close. United Rentals is expected to register revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by solid demand in both the construction and industrial sectors. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for United Rentals this time around.

