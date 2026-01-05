Top Stock Picks for Week of January 5, 2026

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware, and application software providers.Oracle’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations. AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities. We expect fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 16.7% from fiscal 2025. Oracle consistently generates substantial free cash flow, providing financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Oracle is expected to post earnings for the current quarter representing a year-over-year change of +15%. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +21.6%. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from what Oracle is expected to report a year ago.

Willdan Group (WLDN) is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government.Looking at the fundamentals, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of more than the 4,000 stocks that we rank based on trends in earnings estimate revisions and EPS surprises -- the key factors that impact a stock's near-term price movements. Another factor that confirms the company's fundamental strength is its Average Broker Recommendation of #1 (Strong Buy). This indicates that the brokerage community is highly optimistic about the stock's near-term price performance. A solid price increase over a period of 12 weeks reflects investors' continued willingness to pay more for the potential upside in a stock. WLDN is quite a good fit in this regard, gaining 3.3% over this period.

