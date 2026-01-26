Top Stock Picks for Week of January 26, 2026

Callaway Golf Company (CALY) is a premium golf equipment, gear and apparel company with a portfolio of brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew and OGIO. Callaway Golf is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALY's full-year earnings has moved 161% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Our latest available data shows that CALY has returned about 33.7% since the start of the calendar year. Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 30.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high recently. Callaway Golf is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space. We expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028.NVIDIA boasts a sturdy cash flow-generating ability. Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that NVDA revenue and EPS will each soar by more than 50% in 2026 and continue into 2027.

