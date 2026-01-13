Top Stock Picks for Week of January 12, 2026

Amphenol (APH) designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model that lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom. Strong demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-gen IT systems, creates long term growth opportunity. APH expects fourth-quarter 2025 earnings to grow between 62% and 65% year over year. Revenues are anticipated to grow in the 39-41% range. Amphenol generates solid cash flow, which allows management the opportunity to invest in product innovations, acquisitions and business development. Recently, APH broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

AAR Corp. (AIR) provides various products and services to the aviation and defense industries worldwide.AAR Corp. company continues to witness strong performance in its parts supply business, backed by growing commercial air travel and intensifying geopolitical tensions. Rising demand for aircraft maintenance, with MRO spending at record highs, has been boosting the company’s Repair & Engineering business segment. To further enhance its MRO capabilities, the company is currently involved in the airframe MRO facility expansions at its Oklahoma City and Miami MRO hangars. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.The company could be a top pick for growth investors. AIR has a Growth Style Score of A, forecasting year-over-year earnings growth of 25.8% for the current fiscal year. Two analysts revised their earnings estimate higher in the last 60 days for fiscal 2026. Shares of AARhave been strong performers lately, with the stock up 18.8% over the past month. The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters.

