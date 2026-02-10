Top Stock Picks for Week of February 9, 2026

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) generates and distributes renewable energy.It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy came out with quarterly earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times. Bloom Energy, posted revenues for the quarter ended December 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.81%. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. Bloom Energy shares have added about 69.6% since the beginning of the year.

Nebius Group N.V.'s (NBIS) core business is Nebius, an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads.Nebius Group N.V. will report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, before market open. Analysts have significantly revised their earnings estimates upward for NBIS’ bottom line over the past 30 days. Nebius is positioning itself as a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company. Its core operation is Nebius, which is an AI-powered cloud platform designed for intensive AI and machine learning (ML) workloads in both owned and colocation data center capacity. Nebius is investing aggressively in expanding its global data center footprint, with a strong focus on securing power capacity well ahead of deployment. Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NBIS this time around. Nebius shares have risen 118.9% over the past year.

