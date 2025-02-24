Top Stock Picks for Week of February 24, 2025

National Fuel Gas Company ( NFG ) is an integrated energy company, which has natural gas assets located in the prolific Appalachian basin and oil-producing assets in California. National Fuel Gas' fiscal first-quarter earnings beat estimates. Its systematic investments should strengthen its operations and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Strong liquidity should allow it to meet debt obligations. Its steady process of replacing and modernizing the existing pipelines should further boost earnings. The company also acquired Shell’s assets, which should further boost its top-line performance. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Expanding operations of National Fuel Gas Company enables it to generate a stable cash flow and allows management to carry on with shareholder-friendly initiatives. Additionally, the company could be a top pick for growth investors. NFG has a Growth Style Score of B, forecasting year-over-year earnings growth of 32.5% for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high performance and accelerated computing. The data center end-market business is benefiting from the growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA Hopper and Ampere architectures. A surge in hyperscale demand and higher sell-ins to partner across the Gaming and ProViz end markets following the normalization of channel inventory are acting as tailwinds. Collaborations with Mercedes-Benz and Audi are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. NVIDIA Corporation is set to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 26, and expectations are running high. NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter results could once again demonstrate strong growth, cementing its dominance in the sector.

