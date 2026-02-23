Top Stock Picks for Week of February 23, 2026

Cardinal Health (CAH) is one of the world’s largest healthcare services and products providers, operating across Pharmaceutical & Specialty Solutions, Global Medical Products & Distribution (GMPD), and Other growth businesses.Cardinal Health is navigating a major transformation from low-margin wholesale distribution to higher-margin specialty, at-home, and precision healthcare businesses. Fiscal 2025 demonstrated resilience, with EPS growth and gross margin expansion despite the OptumRx contract loss. Strategic acquisitions like GI Alliance, ION, and Advanced Diabetes Supply Group broaden CAH’s Specialty Alliance and home healthcare footprint, setting the stage for sustained growth. GMPD’s turnaround and strong Other segment growth further diversify profitability. The stock recently broke out to a 52-week high on increasing volume. Shares continue to display relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this market leader. Cardinal Health has shown a consistent ability to deliver positive earnings surprises; the leading healthcare company surpassed the earnings mark in each of the past 14 quarters. The nationwide drug distributor delivered a trailing four-quarter average surprise of over 9%, reflecting strong execution. Solid institutional buying should continue to provide a tailwind for the stock price.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. TechnipFMC is supported by its strong Subsea leadership, operational excellence, and disciplined capital strategy. The company continues to strengthen its global position through major contract wins from clients such as Petrobras and ExxonMobil, expanding its Subsea backlog to $16 billion, with over 80% being direct awards. Its Subsea 2.0 and iEPCI models remain major differentiators, driving faster execution, improved margins, and scalable, cost-efficient solutions. TechnipFMC’s robust free cash flow generation provides ample flexibility for debt reduction, strategic investment, and shareholder returns, with 70% of free cash flow earmarked for dividends and buybacks. Optimistic 2026 guidance calls for a positive Subsea revenue and expanding margins, underscoring confidence and making the stock attractive for long-term investors.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

