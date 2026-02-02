Top Stock Picks for Week of February 2, 2026

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Cameco stock has soared 110% in the past 12 months, as part of a massive surge over the last five years, which helped it surpass its previous 2007 peaks. Its recent run saw CCJ outpace AI giant Nvidia and nuclear energy powerhouse Constellation Energy. CCJ’s recent upward earnings revisions land it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. Cameco is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 100% in FY25 and 55% in 2026. Its revenue expansion outlook shows it’s on track to return to its 2007 highs in the near future. Bolstering its nuclear energy bull case further is Cameco’s 49% ownership of Westinghouse Electric—it closed the deal in late 2023 alongside Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which owns the other 51%. Cameco is one of the best pure-play nuclear-heavy AI energy stocks to buy.

Modine Manufacturing (MOD) operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. Modine could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates. Analysts have been steadily raising their estimates for Modine. Modine Manufacturing Company is slated to release third quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4, after market close. Modine’s Climate Solutions segment is boosting its top-line growth, driven by the contributions from AbsolutAire, L.B. White and Climate by Design International acquisitions completed in 2025. As the company integrates these businesses, it is applying 80/20 operational principles to enhance margins, optimize capacity utilization and create new commercial cross-selling opportunities. Incorporating these well-regarded brands into Modine’s portfolio expands its product range and strengthens the scale of the HVAC Technologies business. For Climate Solutions, the company expects fiscal 2026 sales to grow 35% to 40% year over year.

