Top Stock Picks for Week of February 16, 2026

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is a leading industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, operates and manages industrial real estate space in the Americas, Asia and Europe.Shares of Prologis have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company is well-positioned to benefit from its portfolio of strategically located industrial real estate in some of the world’s busiest distribution markets. Strategic buyouts and development activities support future growth, while new and renewal leases provide revenue stability. Its large scale enhances operating efficiency, and a strong balance sheet underpins its expansion plans. The company is also converting some of its warehouses into data centers to capitalize on the growing opportunity in this asset category. Prologis maintains a healthy balance sheet position with ample flexibility. Solid dividend payouts are arguably the biggest enticements for REIT shareholders and Prologis remains committed to that. Earnings for PLD are forecasted to see growth of 5.2% for the current fiscal year.

Roku (ROKU) is the leading TV streaming platform provider in the United States, Canada and Mexico based on hours streamed.Roku demonstrates strong platform revenue expansion driven by innovative advertising capabilities and accelerating streaming services distribution. The Roku Channel maintains its position as the second most-engaged app on the platform and captures a significant share of U.S. television streaming time. Roku has achieved substantial household penetration while demonstrating improving profitability through strong free cash flow generation and positive operating leverage. Strategic initiatives including the Ads Manager platform are attracting new advertiser categories, while premium subscription growth represents the fastest-growing revenue segment. Roku maintains a solid balance sheet with no meaningful debt. Roku's balance sheet provides substantial flexibility for growth investments and capital allocation. Roku is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately.

