Top Stock Picks for Week of December 8, 2025

Buenaventura Mining (BVN) is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. For BVN, shares are up 7.65% recently. Over the past quarter, shares of Buenaventura have risen 25.97%, and are up 109.29% in the last year. Over the past two months, 2 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost BVN's consensus estimate in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period. Buenaventuracurrently has a Momentum Style Score of A. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep Buenaventura on your short list.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is one of the largest online travel companies in the world.Expedia’s third-quarter 2025 earnings and revenues surpassed estimates and grew 23.5% and 8.7% year over year, respectively. Strong performance in the B2B segment, up 18.2%, and steady B2C growth supported results. Advertising revenues rose 16%, while total gross bookings climbed 12%, marking the 17th straight quarter of double-digit B2B growth. Lodging and booked room nights showed strong momentum, and margin expansion reflected operating efficiency. The raised fiscal 2025 outlook for bookings, revenue and EBITDA margin underscores solid execution. Expedia has a strong balance sheet with an ample liquidity position. Expedia is one of 197 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Based on the latest available data, EXPE has gained about 40.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Expedia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

