Top Stock Picks for Week of December 22, 2025

MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size.MYRG is benefiting from the once-in-a-generation energy boom that’s just starting to help run the power-hungry AI arms race and a thriving growth economy aiming to electrify more and more. Investors should also be pleased that MYR Group works under longer-term master service agreements and other long-term deals that provide high visibility and larger margins. MYRG stock has soared over 300% in the past five years to blow away its sector and the S&P 500’s 90%. The electric infrastructure powerhouse has also doubled the benchmark over the past 15 years, up 997%. The stock looks to be on the brink of a technical breakout to new all-time highs. The simplest bull case for MYR Group is that it’s one of the go-to electrical construction contractors for critical projects such as grid hardening and expansion, renewable energy integration, electrification, and the explosion of power-hungry AI data centers.

LCI Industries (LCII) is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck.For LCII, shares are up 6.19% over the past week while the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry is up 0.76% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 14.1% compares favorably with the industry's 3.37% performance as well. Shares of LCI have increased 26.02% over the past quarter, and have gained 15.09% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved 2.16% and 12.81%, respectively. Over the past two months, 1 earnings estimate moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. This revision helped boost LCII's consensus estimate, increasing from $6.45 to $7.28 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 2 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep LCI on your short list.

