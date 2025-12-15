Top Stock Picks for Week of December 15, 2025

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a leading technology company offering personalized digital experience through the infusion of artificial intelligence (AI) in its solutions.Adobe’s prospects are expected to benefit from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products have been driving top-line growth. New AI releases, including Express, Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly Services, DX premium tiers and GenStudio for Performance Marketing, have expanded the portfolio of products. These are expected to drive Adobe’s market share and monetization in the near future. Adobe’s deepening generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) focus and innovative GenAI-powered portfolio are key catalysts. Adobe has a solid balance sheet. Shares of this software maker have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Adobe is expected to post earnings of $5.73 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. have gained 7.4% recently, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $220 indicates a potential upside of 29.2%. Strong agreement among analysts about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier strengthens this view. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

