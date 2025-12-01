Top Stock Picks for Week of December 1, 2025

Vertiv (VRT) is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Vertiv is benefiting from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions, which is noteworthy. In the trailing 12 months, organic orders grew approximately 21%. The company is also benefiting from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions is also playing an important role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions. For 2025, Vertiv expects net sales between $10.16 billion and $10.24 billion. Vertiv is expected to post earnings for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +29.3%. The consensus earnings estimate for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +44.2%. This estimate has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. Coherent is a member of the Business Services sector. Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COHR's full-year earnings has moved 13% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend. Based on the latest available data, COHR has gained about 50.9% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -10.1%. This shows that Coherent is outperforming its peers so far this year. Coherent came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of +11.54%. Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.