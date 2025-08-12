Top Stock Picks for Week of August 11, 2025

Apple ( AAPL ) is one the world's leading tech juggernauts. The company is best known for its iPhone smartphone, which dominates the smartphone market, garnering more than a 50% market share in the United States. Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew in double digits year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. The company expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.Apple has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow. AAPL is one of the steadiest growers on Wall Street. Tariff exemptions, the new iPhone, and a rapidly growing services business mean that this stock favors the bulls.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ( AEM ) is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Agnico Eagle’s earnings and sales for the second quarter surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Agnico Eagle is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional production growth. The Kittila expansion promises cost savings, while acquisitions like Hope Bay and the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold strengthen its market position. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold established the new Agnico Eagle as the industry's highest-quality senior gold producer. The integrated entity now has an extensive pipeline of development and exploration projects to drive sustainable growth. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive the company's margins. Strategic diversification mitigates risks, supported by prudent debt management and maintaining financial flexibility. Rallying gold prices should boost Agnico Eagle’s profitability and drive cash flow generation.

