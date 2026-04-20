Top Stock Picks for Week of April 20, 2026

Texas Instruments, Inc. (TXN) is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits.Texas Instruments is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share. Its deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects. Texas Instruments’ strong operating cash flow has helped it return cash through regular quarterly dividend payments and share repurchases. Wall Street analysts expect Texas Instruments to post quarterly earnings in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7%. Revenues are expected to be up 11% from the year-ago quarter. Texas Instruments shares have witnessed a change of +18.5% recently.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) provides infrastructure software.Fastly is benefiting from strong enterprise growth, which has been a key growth driver. In the fourth quarter of 2025, it reported record revenues representing 23% year-over-year growth, the highest in more than three years. Fastly guided first-quarter 2026 revenues to be between $168 million and $174 million and full-year 2026 revenues in the $700-$720 million range. A growing product suite and ecosystem integration are expected to drive platform growth. FSLY shares have soared 235.5% year to date. Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Fastly.

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