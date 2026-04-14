Top Stock Picks for Week of April 13, 2026

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is a fabless semiconductor supplier, which develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions. Cirrus Logic is gaining momentum from heightened smartphone demand and product diversification, with notable expansion into PCs, AI-enabled interfaces, automotive and prosumer markets. PCs represent a large and relatively stable market, and successful penetration here could meaningfully diversify revenue over time. Strong demand for new amplifiers and 22-nm codecs extended product life cycles and supported long-term revenue. Going ahead, it aims to leverage mixed-signal expertise, expand the addressable market and drive shareholder value. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Cirrus expects revenues to be $410-$470 million. Our estimate is $439.5 million, up 3.5%. Cirrus Logic is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. Cirrus Logic has enhanced its shareholders’ wealth through share repurchases. The stock is displaying relative outperformance and has been making a series of 52-week highs. The price movement is a sign of strength as we head further into the new year. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments.Arista is witnessing solid demand among enterprise customers backed by its multi-domain modern software approach, which is built upon its unique and differentiating foundation, the single EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision stack. The versatility of Arista’s unified software stack across various use cases, including WAN routing, campus and data center infrastructure, sets it apart from its competitors. The Arista 2.0 strategy is resonating well with customers, with its modern networking platforms being foundational for the transformation from silos to centers of data. Strong growth in cash flow is a positive. Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 6.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.Our latest available data shows that ANET has returned about 16% since the start of the calendar year.

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