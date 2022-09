(RTTNews) - TOP Ships Inc. (TOPS) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade. The shares have been on a decline for the last several days. Thursday after the bell, the company announced 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common shares.

Currently, shares are at $2.23, down 7.08 percent from the previous close of $2.4 on a volume of 2,019,852.

