Top Robotics Stocks Worth Investing in the Second Half of 2026

An updated edition of the April 16, 2026, article.



The American robotics industry has entered a decisive acceleration phase in 2026, with recent months emerging as a landmark across physical AI, surgical systems, defense autonomy, collaborative robotics and elder care — reinforcing a strong investment case for sector leaders, including ABB ABBNY, Microchip Technology MCHP, Omnicell OMCL and Teradyne TER.

Physical AI Enters the Production Era

Physical AI is now a multi-player race. During National Robotics Week, NVIDIA NVDA made the open-source Newton Physics Engine 1.0 generally available — co-developed with Google DeepMind and Disney Research — providing a GPU-accelerated simulation foundation for dexterous robot manipulation with accurate collision detection and realistic contact modeling. NVIDIA then unveiled the Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot at GTC Taipei in late May, pairing a Unitree H2 Plus chassis with Sharpa five-fingered hands and Jetson Thor onboard compute, with commercial availability from Unitree targeted for late 2026.



Google DeepMind has been equally active, as it introduced Gemini Robotics-ER 1.6, upgrading its embodied reasoning model with enhanced spatial reasoning, multi-view success detection and new instrument-reading capabilities developed in collaboration with Boston Dynamics, enabling robots to autonomously read industrial gauges and operate in factories and warehouses. On the venture front, Mind Robotics — a Rivian spinout building AI-powered factory robots — became a unicorn after raising a $500 million Series A in March, and followed up with a further $400 million raise in May to accelerate industrial deployments with partner Rivian.

Manufacturing and Collaborative Robotics Accelerate

In a pivotal consolidation, Skild AI — valued at more than $14 billion — acquired Zebra Technologies' robotics automation division on April 15, bringing the Symmetry Fulfillment orchestration platform under its omni-bodied AI layer. The combined entity now aims to provide a full end-to-end warehouse solution, spanning humanoids for pick-place, robotic arms for packing, AMRs for material movement, and a single orchestration layer to control all form factors.



Meanwhile, OpenAI-backed 1X Technologies launched full-scale production at its 58,000-square-foot NEO humanoid factory in Hayward, CA — the most vertically integrated humanoid robot facility in the United States — targeting 10,000 units in its first year, with consumer shipments planned for 2026 and output scaling to 100,000 units by the end of 2027.

Surgical and Medical Robotics Widen Their Reach

Intuitive Surgical reported a 23% revenue increase to $2.77 billion in first-quarter 2026, with da Vinci procedures growing 16% and 431 system placements, including 232 da Vinci 5 units, prompting a guidance raise to 13.5-15.5% full-year procedure growth. CMR Surgical filed a further FDA 510(k) submission in April to expand Versius Plus into benign gynecologic procedures, intensifying competition for Intuitive's dominant market share. The global surgical robotics market is valued at $14.45 billion in 2026, with North America holding a 51% share.

Defense, Space and Elder Care Gain Momentum

The global defense robotics market was valued at $21.2 billion in 2025, with more than 61% of U.S. military modernization projects now incorporating robotic technologies. In elder care, University of New Hampshire researchers, piloting a care robot named Stretch 4 with National Institute on Aging funding, showcased in April how autonomous assistive robots are beginning to address the worsening U.S. caregiver shortage in real home settings. Industry forecasters see consumer and developer humanoid deployments scaling from 2027, with medical and elder care applications forming the largest long-term wave from 2030 onward.

Outlook and Investment Opportunity

With physical AI infrastructure now spanning NVIDIA, Google DeepMind and a new wave of well-funded independents, the first meaningful home deployments and broad warehouse standardization are expected between 2027 and 2028, when the humanoid market is forecast to cross $10 billion — a trajectory supported by falling hardware costs, Robot-as-a-Service models and deepening defense procurement. Across manufacturing, surgical suites, battlefields and care homes, 2026 is laying the foundation for a decisive multi-year expansion.



The Robotics Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time, just like the ones discussed below. Leveraging advanced tools, the thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



ABB presents a compelling robotics investment opportunity anchored by a series of meaningful product advances. In April 2026, ABB Robotics launched the high-speed PoWa cobot family, delivering industry-leading speeds of 5.8 m/s, payloads up to 30kg, and the longest reach in its class, meaningfully lowering the automation barrier for SMEs and large enterprises alike. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company partnered with Jacobi Robotics to bring productized mixed-case palletizing solutions to system integrators. Looking ahead, the imminent divestiture of the Robotics division to SoftBank Group positions ABB Robotics to leverage SoftBank's formidable AI and next-generation computing ecosystem — a powerful catalyst that could supercharge its autonomous, versatile robotics ambitions across industries worldwide. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Microchip Technology is emerging as a standout investment in robotics. In April 2026, it earned IEC 62443-4-1 ML2 Industrial Automation and Control System certification, establishing its embedded development processes meet globally recognized secure-by-design standards — a critical differentiator for trusted robotic deployments. This Zacks Rank #1 company also expanded its dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controller family with advanced motor control capabilities, directly powering the joint-level precision that modern robots demand. Last month, next-generation Single Pair Ethernet PHYs integrating Time-Sensitive Networking and functional safety bolstered its industrial connectivity portfolio for robotic systems. With smaller-form-factor PCIe switches expanding its Physical AI and humanoid robotics footprint, MCHP is positioned as a compelling, purpose-built robotics enabler.



Omnicell’s management highlighted Titan XT — its next-generation automated dispensing system — securing initial customer orders, with hardware shipments set to begin in the second half of 2026. The company is actively integrating new robotics innovations and advanced world models with its OmniSphere cloud-native platform, accelerating meaningful progress toward a fully autonomous pharmacy. Expanded deployments with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs underscore growing institutional confidence in Omnicell's robotic solutions. With a robust Titan XT demo pipeline and a $2.5 billion-plus replacement cycle opportunity ahead, this Zacks Rank #1 company's robotics strategy positions it strongly for sustained, long-term growth in healthcare automation.



Teradyne's Robotics revenues reached $91 million in first-quarter 2026 — the segment's fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth, with strong customer engagement across e-commerce, electronics manufacturing and semiconductor end markets. Teradyne Robotics and Flex expanded their collaboration, with Flex both deploying Universal Robots cobots and MiR autonomous mobile robots in its own facilities and manufacturing key robotics components for Teradyne's customers worldwide. Separately, a German court issued a preliminary injunction barring Elite Robots Germany from distributing software alleged to infringe Universal Robots' intellectual property — a decisive win that reinforces the competitive moat around UR's proprietary platform. With a U.S. manufacturing hub set to open in late 2026, this Zacks Rank #1 company's robotics division is well-positioned to capitalize on industrial reshoring and AI-driven automation demand.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.