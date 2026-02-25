Top Robotics Stocks Worth Investing Now for Solid Returns

An updated edition of the Jan. 6, 2026, article.



The American robotics industry enters 2026 riding an unprecedented wave of commercial breakthroughs, venture capital inflows and regulatory milestones that firmly position the United States at the forefront of global automation. From surgical suites to factory floors, robots are transitioning from research demonstrations to essential infrastructure — presenting a compelling opportunity for investors tracking Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Teradyne TER, Nvidia NVDA and Trimble TRMB.

Physical AI Ignites a New Growth Cycle

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang declared at CES 2026 that "the ChatGPT moment for robotics is here," unveiling the Rubin AI platform alongside Cosmos world foundation models and new open physical AI tools. The International Federation of Robotics confirmed global industrial robot installations reached an all-time market value of $16.7 billion. Boston Dynamics introduced the production-ready Atlas humanoid — featuring 56 degrees of freedom and a 110-pound lift capacity — now deploying at Hyundai's Metaplant in Georgia, powered by Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics AI models. Microsoft added momentum by unveiling Rho-alpha, the first robotics model derived from its Phi series, enabling physical AI systems to perceive, reason and act with increasing autonomy.

Record Funding and Market Projections

Global robotics funding surpassed $10.3 billion in 2025 — the highest since 2021. Figure AI raised more than $1 billion at a $39 billion valuation. The global medical robots market is forecasted to reach $72.54 billion by 2035 from $18.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.62%, while the humanoid robotics market charts a remarkable CAGR of 39.2%. The broader global robotics market is projected to reach $124.37 billion, underscoring durable structural tailwinds supporting long-term investor conviction.

Market Snapshot: January–February 2026

Surgical Robotics: Medtronic's Hugo system secured FDA clearance for urologic procedures, while Johnson & Johnson submitted a de novo FDA request for Ottava in general surgery on Jan. 7, 2026, intensifying competition with Intuitive Surgical, which projected 13-15% da Vinci procedure growth for the year.



Elder Care Assistive Robotics: According to a Grand View Research report, theglobal marketis projected to reach $9.85 billion by 2034 from $3.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%, driven by aging demographics. U.S.-China tariff pressures are raising component costs while simultaneously spurring domestic supply chain investments.



Collaborative Robotics: Teradyne Robotics opened a new U.S. Operations Hub in Metro Detroit in early 2026. Nearly half of all U.S. small and medium manufacturers now integrate cobots, up from 27% two years ago, delivering typical ROI within 12 to 36 months.



Defense and Space: The U.S. Army formally launched its AI and machine learning officer specialty in January 2026. The Pentagon's $13.4 billion autonomous systems budget and Astrobotic's upcoming lunar mission cement defense and space robotics as high-growth pillars.

Outlook and Investment Opportunity

Trade tensions remain a calibrated headwind, yet simultaneously spur domestic manufacturing investments. The Association for Advancing Automation has urged the Trump administration to adopt a national robotics strategy. With physical AI now indispensable, private capital and policymakers converging, and humanoid robots actively deploying across warehouse and factory environments, 2026 represents a timely and well-supported entry point into a sector primed for transformative multi-year growth.



The Robotics Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time, just like the ones discussed below. Leveraging advanced tools, the thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to capitalize on emerging trends.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



Intuitive Surgical's robotic surgery dominance is entering a compelling new phase. In January 2026, the FDA cleared its da Vinci 5 robot for nine cardiac procedures, including mitral valve repair and left atrial appendage closure, opening an entirely new surgical frontier. This followed a landmark 2025 in which da Vinci procedures surged 18%, with da Vinci 5 driving 11% higher utilization than its predecessor. The robot's expanding footprint was reinforced in February 2026 when Banner Health upgraded its entire fleet of 49 systems to da Vinci 5. With momentum building across general surgery, acute care and now cardiac robotics, Intuitive's platform ecosystem positions this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company exceptionally well to deepen hospital partnerships and extend robotic-assisted care into previously untapped procedure categories. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Teradyne's robotics division is firing on all cylinders as 2026 unfolds. In January, Universal Robots — its cobot flagship — stole the spotlight at CES 2026, unveiling a cutting-edge palletizing solution integrating the UR20 cobot arm with Siemens' Digital Twin Composer software, demonstrating how physical and digital automation can converge seamlessly on factory floors. Simultaneously, Teradyne Robotics launched ElevateX 2026 in Bengaluru, deepening its footprint across high-growth Asian manufacturing markets. This Zacks Rank #1 company's robotics segment delivered sequential growth in fourth-quarter 2025 and is poised for year-over-year expansion in 2026. With a new U.S. Operations Hub in Michigan set to manufacture cobots domestically, Teradyne is exceptionally positioned to capitalize on the global re-industrialization wave.



Nvidia is rapidly cementing its position as the foundational platform for physical AI and robotics. At CES in January 2026, the company unveiled a comprehensive robotics stack, including the Isaac GR00T N1 open foundation model, the Newton open-source physics engine co-developed with Google DeepMind and Disney Research, and the Blackwell-powered Jetson T4000 module delivering 4x greater energy efficiency. In February 2026, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company deepened its momentum by partnering with leading U.S. manufacturers and robotics firms, including Amazon Robotics, Figure, and Agility Robotics, to drive American reindustrialization using Omniverse digital twins and collaborative robots. With over a quarter-million robotics developers already building on its platform, NVIDIA's full-stack hardware-software ecosystem positions it uniquely to capture the explosive growth ahead in intelligent, autonomous machines.



Trimble is building a powerful robotics franchise rooted in precision positioning. In January 2026, Trimble's RTX and ProPoint Go technologies became the accuracy engine behind Lucid Gravity's hands-free driver-assistance systems, demonstrating the company's capacity to power autonomous robotics platforms at scale. This integration signals expanding demand for Trimble's OEM GNSS capabilities across the autonomous robotics ecosystem. In January 2026, this Zacks Rank #2 company broadened its machine control distribution through West Side Tractor, widening automated construction robotics adoption across Midwest markets. Combined with Trimble's ongoing integration with Boston Dynamics' Spot robots for autonomous jobsite scanning, these developments underscore a company strategically embedded across multiple robotics verticals. Trimble's precise positioning technology is becoming foundational infrastructure for the next wave of autonomous robots.

