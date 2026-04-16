Top Robotics Stocks With Strong Potential for Long-Term Growth

An updated edition of the Feb. 25, 2026, article



The American robotics industry has entered a decisive acceleration phase in 2026, with March and April emerging as landmark months across physical AI, surgical systems, defense autonomy, collaborative robotics and elder care — reinforcing a strong investment case for sector leaders Globus Medical GMED, Autodesk ADSK, Microchip Technology MCHP and Rockwell Automation ROK.

Physical AI Enters the Production Era

NVIDIA's NVDA annual GPU Technology Conference in March declared "the big bang of physical AI has started," cementing a decisive shift from research to deployment. At the core of NVIDIA's GTC announcements was a full-stack, cloud-to-robot workflow connecting simulation, robot learning and edge computing, making it faster to build, train and deploy intelligent machines. NVIDIA unveiled GR00T N1.7 in early access with commercial licensing, bringing generalized robot skills, including advanced dexterous control, to production-ready deployments, while previewing GR00T N2 — a next-generation foundation model that helps robots succeed at new tasks more than twice as often as leading vision-language-action models. NVIDIA also launched its Physical AI Data Factory Blueprint on March 16, an open reference architecture enabling massive-scale data processing, synthetic data generation and reinforcement learning for robotics, with leading developers, including Teradyne Robotics, Skild AI and Hexagon Robotics already using it.

Manufacturing and Collaborative Robotics Accelerate

Industrial giants ABB Robotics, FANUC, KUKA and Yaskawa — with a combined global install base of more than two million robots — are now using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to enhance production-level physical AI. In a significant M&A move, Amazon acquired humanoid robot developer Fauna Robotics and physical AI firm RIVR — formerly known as Swiss-Mile, which developed quadruped wheeled robots for doorstep delivery — both in March 2026. On the collaborative robotics front, Teradyne Robotics filed suit against the German subsidiary of Elite Robots in March 2026, accusing the Chinese cobot maker of infringing Universal Robots' proprietary software — a move that underscores both the competitive intensity and the IP value embedded in the cobot ecosystem.

Surgical and Medical Robotics Widen Their Reach

PeritasAI is advancing a new generation of surgical robotics using NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare, in collaboration with Lightwheel and Advent Health Hospitals, bringing multi-agent intelligence into the operating room to support surgical teams with situational awareness, sterile coordination and instrument management. Intuitive Surgical continues to build on January's FDA clearance of da Vinci 5 for nine cardiac procedures, projecting 13-15% da Vinci procedure growth for the full year, while CMR Surgical's Versius Plus system — which received FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2025 — formally kicked off its U.S. commercial launch in March 2026 at the SAGES Annual Meeting in Tampa, intensifying competition in robotic-assisted soft tissue surgery.

Defense, Space and Elder Care Gain Momentum

On the defense front, the U.S. Army's Project Convergence exercises in 2025–2026 tested formations where unmanned ground vehicles operated alongside manned units, sharing sensor data through the JADC2 network, with key demonstrations including autonomous resupply convoys and robotic forward observers directing artillery fire. Meanwhile, National Robotics Week in April 2026 highlighted breakthroughs, including AWS MassRobotics fellowship cohort advances spanning humanoid robotics, industrial automation, haptics and agricultural systems, reflecting the sector's broadening reach. In elder care, humanoid platforms like the Fourier GR-3 — designed for assistive interaction and social engagement — are advancing toward commercial deployment in care settings, aligned with a market projected to grow from $3.38 billion in 2025 to $9.85 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.2%, according to Grand View Research report.

Outlook and Investment Opportunity

With physical AI now indispensable, private capital and policymakers converging, and humanoid robots actively deploying across warehouse and factory environments, 2026 represents a timely and well-supported entry point into a sector primed for transformative multi-year growth.



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Globus Medical is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing adoption of robotic-assisted surgery through its expanding Excelsius ecosystem. The ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation platform continues to gain traction across spine and cranial procedures, supported by the recent commercial launch of the ExcelsiusHub navigation system and the ExcelsiusXR extended-reality headset, which broadens access beyond high-capital robotic installations. The ExcelsiusFlex platform extends robotic capabilities into total knee arthroplasty, with hip applications targeted for 2026 — meaningfully expanding the company's orthopedic robotics addressable market. As international placements accelerate and the installed base deepens recurring consumable revenues, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company's vertically integrated robotics strategy positions it for durable, long-term growth in musculoskeletal surgical technology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Autodesk stands as a compelling long-term investment in the burgeoning robotics space, underpinned by its robust design, simulation and manufacturing ecosystem. In March 2026, the company delivered significant Fusion enhancements — including GPU-accelerated toolpath calculations and expanded manufacturing controls — that sharpen precision and speed across complex robotic programming workflows. The April 2026 update advanced this further with the AI-powered Autodesk Assistant, enabling natural language generation and refinement of CAM toolpaths directly applicable to industrial robot arm programming within Fusion's manufacturing workspace. This Zacks Rank #1 company's recognition as Crown Supplier to the 2026 FIRST Robotics Competition further cements its growing pipeline of future robotics engineers. As robotics scales from prototyping to full production, Autodesk's integrated design-to-manufacture platform is well-positioned to capitalize on this accelerating opportunity.



Microchip Technology offers a compelling investment opportunity driven by its deepening footprint in the global robotics sector. In March 2026, the company launched BZPACK mSiC Silicon Carbide power modules, engineered to deliver outstanding reliability for industrial robotics and automation platforms in demanding, harsh operating environments. In April 2026, Microchip earned the IEC 62443-4-1 ML2 certification for industrial automation and control systems, validating its secure-by-design development process for connected robotic deployments. Additionally, an expanded dsPIC33A Digital Signal Controller family advanced motor control with high-resolution PWMs, fast 40 MSPS ADCs and rapid trigonometric execution, enabling highly precise robotic actuation. Together, these recent advancements establish this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company as a differentiated, full-stack semiconductor supplier uniquely positioned to serve the rapidly expanding global robotics industry.



Rockwell Automation is steadily cementing its leadership in industrial robotics through pivotal milestones. In March 2026, the company began manufacturing OTTO 600 and OTTO 1200 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) at its Milwaukee headquarters, becoming the largest industrial automation company building AMRs in the United States. That same month, Rockwell announced its showcase at Hannover Messe 2026, presenting AI-enabled smart machines and self-adjusting systems demonstrating real-world autonomy for manufacturers. In April 2026, the company filed permits for a New Berlin facility — poised to be its largest global site — integrating advanced robotics and automation technologies. This expanding robotics infrastructure, anchored by proprietary AMR production and intelligent autonomous systems, positions this Zacks Rank #2 company exceptionally well to capture accelerating demand for intelligent factory-floor solutions.

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