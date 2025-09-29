Top Research Reports for Wells Fargo, CME & EOG Resources

Monday, September 29, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), CME Group Inc. (CME) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), as well as a micro-cap stock AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Wells Fargo have gained +22.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry’s gain of +32.6%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The Fed's June 2025 removal of the $1.95 trillion asset cap allows growth in deposits, loans and fee-based services. After clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, Wells Fargo raised its dividend, backed by strong liquidity and capital.



Also, the strategic investments in talent and technology, along with new partnerships, support long-term growth. However, despite the recent Fed rate cut, net interest income (NII) recovery is likely to be slow, pressuring near-term revenue growth.



Further, mortgage banking income is also weak given the ongoing volatility in mortgage rates. Also, rising expenses due to higher technology and compensation costs will likely hurt its profitability.



CME’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past year (+28.2% vs. +7.1%). The company’s strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.



While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.



Shares of EOG Resources have declined -4.3% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry’s decline of -13.6%. The company expects its gathering, processing & transportation costs to rise in 2025, which will affect profits. EOG could also be adversely impacted by growing renewable energy demand. Also, the integration risks from the Encino acquisition remain. As such, the upstream energy stock warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company with an attractive growth profile, upper-quartile returns and a disciplined management team. With highly productive acreages in premier oil shale plays, the company has numerous untapped high-quality drilling sites.



Notably, EOG’s production outlook looks bright as it has more than 12 billion barrels of oil equivalent multi-basin resource base. Additionally, EOG maintains a strong balance sheet and continues to reward shareholders with regular and special dividends.



AmeriServ Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past year (+15.8% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $48.40 million has seen its net interest income rise by 17.1% YoY to $10.4 million despite margin compression, driven by higher asset yields and reduced funding costs, underscoring strong balance sheet and ALM discipline.



Core deposits increased 5.7% YoY, boosting liquidity and reducing reliance on wholesale funding. Capital levels remain robust with a 12.50% total risk-based capital ratio. Efficiency improved as non-interest expenses fell 11.9%. Its dividend yield of 4.1% remains higher than the industry’s average of 2.7%.



However, rising non-performing assets and a $3 million spike in net charge-offs point to growing credit risk, especially in CRE. Non-interest income declined 5.2%, highlighting limited fee revenue diversification. Digital investments lag peers, posing a long-term competitiveness concern. Despite structural risks, AmeriServ trades at just 0.43x P/B, well below industry and sector averages.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Phillips 66 (PSX), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Packaging Corporation of America (PKG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Liquidity Aids Wells Fargo (WFC), Mortgage Pressures Persist



Solid Product Portfolio, Global Presence Drive CME Group (CME)



Multi-Basin Portfolio of 12B Boe to Aid EOG Resources (EOG)



Featured Reports

Synchrony's (SYF) Strategic Buyouts and Collaborations Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, Synchrony's acquisitions will boost its digital capabilities while partnerships grow addressable market size. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

SYNNEX (SNX) Benefits From Rising Hybrid Working Tool Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the growing hybrid working trend which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software.

Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Omnichannel Offering to Propel Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers' assortment of better-for-you products, focus on providing seamless shopping through omnichannel offering and a network of fresh distribution centers bode well.

Strong Demand for Key Drugs Drive BioMarin's (BMRN) Sales

While BioMarin's key drugs like Vimzim and Naglazyme continue to drive sales, the Zacks Analyst is encouraged by rapid uptake for dwarfism drug Voxzogo which has opened up a new sales opportunity.

Increasing MRO Orders Aid AAR Corp. (AIR), Despite Supply Chain Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, AAR Corp. is likely to benefit from increasing maintenance, repair and overhaul services. Yet supply chain issues result in delays and increase costs.

New Upgrades

Phillips 66's (PSX) Diversified Business Model Fuels Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Phillips 66's diversification across multiple sectors should strengthen its cash flows and support its commitment to shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

Solid Demand & Acquisition Aid Packaging Corporation (PKG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Packaging Corp will gain on strong packaging demand driven by e-commerce and the need for food, beverages and medicines and its recent acquisition will boost results.

New Downgrades

Dillard's (DDS) Sees Margin Pressure Amid Weakness in Core Apparel

Per the Zacks analyst, Dillard's faces ongoing margin pressure, with notable weakness in core apparel offsetting modest category gains, raising concerns about its ability to sustain profitability.

Box (BOX) Rides on Robust Client Base, Strategic Collaboration

Per the Zacks analyst, growing adoption of the Enterprise Advanced suite will likely drive Box's top line. Collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Nvidia is driving innovation.

