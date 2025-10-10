Top Research Reports for Walmart, Sony & Citigroup

Friday, October 10, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Sony Group Corp. (SONY), and Citigroup Inc. (C), as well as a micro-cap stock, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Walmart shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+27.1% vs. +26.9%). Walmart is benefiting from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms. Walmart’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains.

However, the company has been witnessing deleveraged operating expenses for a while now. In addition, tariff-related woes remain concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)

Shares of Sony have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+57.3% vs. +53.1%). Momentum in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in the Pictures and ET&S is aiding Sony’s performance. Higher PlayStation engagement is driving G&NS, while Music is gaining from more streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing.

Solid image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras amid FX woes are aiding I&SS. Anime is key to the Picture unit’s growth, with Crunchyroll adding subscribers. However, stiff competition poses a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>>)

Citigroup’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+45.9% vs. +39.5%). The recent Federal Reserve rate cut, along with expected rate cuts, is likely to aid Citigroup’s net interest income (NII). Its business transformation initiatives, including consumer banking exits and cost reduction efforts, will support long-term growth. The bank’s push into private credit through strategic partnerships is expected to enhance revenue diversification.

Yet, the volatile nature of investment banking (IB) and the trading business may pressure fee income. Its expenses are likely to remain high amid ongoing transformation efforts.

(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>>)

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems have underperformed the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry over the past year (-53.4% vs. -5.1%). Liquidity constraints, reliance on Alpha Capital, and dilution risk persist for AgEagle. Non-operational gains can inflate earnings, while contract concentration and limited recurring revenues pose challenges to long-term stability.

However, AgEagle leverages strong regulatory advantages and Blue UAS certifications to target the $186.8B global drone market growing at a 37% CAGR through 2033. As the only FAA Category 3-compliant sUAS maker with BVLOS and EASA C2/C6 approvals, it enjoys a durable moat in defense and regulated commercial sectors.

(You can read the full research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) and GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Higher Game & Network Services & Music Sales Benefit SONY



Streamlining Efforts Aids Citigroup (C) Amid Cost Woes



Featured Reports

Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver

The Zacks analyst expects Dupixent to remain Sanofi's key top-line driver as it enjoys strong demand trends. Sanofi has also accelerated its pipeline this year and has been active on the M&A front

Smart Investments & Infrastructure Upgrades Aid OGE Energy (OGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, OGE Energy will benefit from its systematic capital investment to upgrade its infrastructure. Rising customer base will further boost its performance.

Upbeat Air-Travel Demand Lifts JetBlue (JBLU) Amid High Labor Costs

The Zacks analyst is worried about the northward movement in expenses on labor. Rosy air-travel demand is, however, a tailwind.

Public Sector Cloud Migration, Acquisitions Aid Tyler (TYL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyler is benefiting from the public sector's ongoing transition from on-premise to scalable cloud-based systems. Also, acquisitions like MyGov and ARInspect are positive.

Strong Volume Aids MarketAxess (MKTX), Growing Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, MarketAxess to gain from trading volume growth supported by increased trading automation. However, rising costs and benefits will trim its margins.

Strength in Connected Devices Unit Aids AXON, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, AXON's Connected Devices segment is driven by impressive demand for TASER devices and virtual reality training services. However, high operating costs remain a concern.

Strong Clientele & Bookings Aids GoDaddy's (GDDY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, GoDaddy benefits from strong bookings primarily driven by strong customer additions and price increases in various domains.

New Upgrades

TriMas (TRS) Bets on Strong Momentum in Packaging and Aerospace

Per the Zacks analyst, the Packaging segment is benefiting from demand in personal care, beauty and home care markets, while its Aerospace unit gains from new orders and the GMT Aerospace acquisition.

Omnicell (OMCL) Rides on XT Amplify Success, Strong Solvency

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the strong customer demand of Omnicell's XT Amplify offering, with XTExtend gaining from larger portfolio deals. Robust cash position reflects financial stability.

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Rides on Traffic Growth & Menu Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, ongoing remodeling efforts, menu innovations, traffic growth, new restaurant openings and improving restaurant-level profitability bode well for BJ's Restaurants.

New Downgrades

Civitas' (CIVI) production to get hurt due to Divestiture

The Zacks analyst believes that CIVI's divestiture of DJ Basin assets will hit its production volumes in the second half of the year resulting in lower revenues.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Battles Higher Input Costs & Other Headwinds

Per Zacks analyst, Pilgrim's Pride is witnessing increased commodity chicken input costs, which hurt Prepared Foods' performance. Trade dynamics and evolving consumer behavior add to uncertainty.

North America Segment May Weigh on Hain Celestial's (HAIN) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in Hain Celestial's North America segment remains a concern. Net sales tumbled 20.8% year over year in Q4, reflecting ongoing demand challenges in the region.

